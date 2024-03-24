Govt offers aid to arson attack victims

Firefigfhters try to douse a blaze at a location in Yala as suspected insurgents wreaked havoc across the three southernmost border provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat early Friday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

The government is offering assistance and compensation to victims of the 44 arson attacks in Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Songkhla on Friday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Saturday.

Mr Srettha has ordered Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet, acting national police chief, to investigate the series of arsons and compensate the victims. He also had a telephone conversation with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, to discuss the incident.

Malaysia plays facilitator in the peace negotiations between the Thai government and the southern insurgent elements. Some insurgents are also reported to hold dual Thai-Malaysian nationalities.

Mr Srettha said the Friday attackers might have wanted to display their power due to the loosening of security measures in the far South. However, he said more details were needed to make sense of the latest outbreak of violence.

Suspected insurgents set fire to more than 40 locations in a coordinated attempt to undermine the atmosphere of peace during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4 Forward Command, the attacks occurred in 44 spots in four provinces from 1am to 1.45 pm on Friday. Most of those were in Pattani (23 spots), followed by Yala (12), Narathiwat (7), and Songkhla (2).

Confirmed dead was a Myanmar woman who was a construction worker at a gas station in Pattani's Mayo district. She died from shrapnel wounds in her sleep.

Also discovered at the gas station in tambon Koh Jan was a gas cylinder packed with explosives. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit was called in and defused the device.

In Yala, deputy governor Anan Bunsamran said the authorities had established a joint compensation centre in Muang and Bannang Sata districts to assess damage to properties and the impact on residents.

The appraisal will be used for calculating compensation for residents. The deputy governor, however, said he could not say how long the assessment will take.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin said the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) has accepted more money from the World Bank to continue the project to provide remedial assistance to residents in the far South.