Compensation set as monkey attacks climb in Lop Buri

Macaques enjoy an annual monkey banquet festival in Sam Roi Yot ancient sanctuary, Lop Buri in 2021. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The minister for natural resources and the environment has approved regulations on compensation for people attacked by wild animals including monkeys, a growing problem in Lop Buri province.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said on Sunday that Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwon, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, already signed his name in approval of the new regulations which took effect on Saturday.

The compensation was set at 100,000 baht for each case of death, paralysis or loss of both eyes, arms or legs. It was set at 50,000 baht for a loss of one eye, arm or leg.

Compensation for other injuries will be paid in accordance with actual injuries, but is capped at 30,000 baht.

Those Injured will also receive daily compensation of up to 300 baht for a period of up to 180 days pending their recovery.

The compensation is available for people attacked by monkeys, elephants, gaurs and bears.

The new regulations came amid a recent spate of injuries caused by macaques attacking people to steal food in Lop Buri province, where many of the wild monkeys live among communities.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said it would move aggressive monkeys from urban areas of Lop Buri to cages in the same province and in Nakhon Nayok. It said monkeys could become aggressive when they lack food during the hot season.