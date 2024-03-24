Monkey attacks keep Koh Chang park officials at bay

Macaques sit on a roadside barrier on Koh Chang in Trat province. Their growing number is causing a headache for park officials and people on the island. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

TRAT: Koh Chang park officials are fed up with a growing number of macaques that pose a danger to local residents and tourists as well as damaging property.

Neramit Songsagne, chief of Mu Koh Chang National Park, said on Sunday the park is mulling two plans to manage the marauding monkeys, either by sterilising them to control their reproduction or moving them off the island to new sanctuaries on the mainland. The park is awaiting recommendations from a study by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on the impact of the monkeys on the island, the official added.

The exact number of the macaques on the resort island is unknown, but the park estimates the population is in the thousands.

Park records show that the monkeys have assaulted visitors and island residents, damaged houses, hotels and other properties, and may present a risk of rabies.

Mr Neramit said the park had set aside 390,000 baht to control the macaque mayhem.

Tambon Koh Chang mayor Sanya Kermanee acknowledged the problem, saying the monkeys scare tourists. They have also begun to intrude into orchards, intimidating fruit farmers. The mayor said the park was partly to blame, since it threatens legal action against people who attack the monkeys as they are one of the species under protection by law.

Menacing macaques hit the headlines after they attacked people in Lop Buri this month. The Natural Resources and the Environment Ministry has approved a new regulation effective on Saturday to compensate people attacked by them.

Koh Chang is the most popular tourist destination in the eastern province, drawing tens of thousands of people during long weekends and public holidays.