Earth Hour savings top last year's

Bangkok residents saved 24.65 megawatts of electricity during this year's Earth Hour campaign, which saw thousands of homes switch off their lights for an hour in the name of raising environmental awareness on Saturday, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala.

Bangkokians joined residents of 7,000 other urban areas across 190 countries across the globe in the power saving initiative, which saw non-essential electric lights at households and major landmarks switched off for an hour as part of a campaign to stop global warming.

Lights were turned off at Wat Phra Kaew, the Grand Palace, Wat Arun, the Giant Swing, Wat Sa Ket or the Golden Mount, and Rama VIII bridge, Mr Aekvarunyoo said.

Citing figures released by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), the spokesman said overall power consumption on Saturday dropped by at least 24.65 megawatts compared to the same period on March 16.

The campaign also reduced the city's carbon dioxide emissions by at least 11 tonnes, an improvement last year's reported savings of 5.2 tonnes.

Bangkok has participated in the campaign since 2008, which has helped it reduce electricity consumption by 22,512 megawatts and bring down carbon dioxide emissions by 12,260 tonnes,

This is equal to 81 million baht in electricity bills, said Mr Aekvarunyoo.