BRN peace talks still on track, says govt

Peace Dialogue Panel members, from left; Chatchai Bangchuad, Thailand’s chief negotiator; Gen Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, Malaysian facilitator; and Anas Abdulrahman, announce progress in the talks to achieve peace in the far South. The meeting took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from Feb 6-7. (Photo: Peace Dialogue Panel)

The government will continue its peace talks with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) next month, and urges the group to stop the Deep South attacks, deputy spokeswoman Rudklao Suwankiri said on Sunday.

The update on the peace negotiations between the country's National Security Council (NSC) and the BRN followed a series of arson attacks in four provinces -- Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla -- in the early morning of March 22, and reports that 45 spots face likely attacks during this holy month of Ramadan.

Ms Rudklao said the peace talks between the National Security Council and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional will continue despite the setback.

Malaysia plays a role as a facilitator in the peace negotiations with the Thai government. With that said, a more peaceful atmosphere could benefit both the Thai and Malaysian teams, she said.

Regarding the negotiation process, NSC deputy secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad, who led the government's team, said both parties will hold a technical-level discussion at the end of April regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan towards Peace (JCPP).

The committee earlier held two discussions on Feb 20 and March 7–8, respectively, with some positive feedback, he said.

During the latest negotiations, Mr Chatchai said that despite some disagreement which will lead to further discussions, both parties had agreed in principle on the details of the JCPP.

Mr Chatchai said guidelines for both sides of the talks regarding the legal framework for making allegations had been agreed to by the BRN, which would also cease causing violent attacks.

"This is a positive sign that there is still a discussion process," the NSC deputy secretary-general said.

For next month's meeting, Mr Chatchai said the team expects more progress to be made on the technical details, with the 2022 General Principles of the Peace Dialogue Process focusing on violence reduction, public discussion and potential avenues for political solutions.

Ms Rudklao, meanwhile, commented on the latest incident in the four southern border provinces last week that the arsons in 45 places aimed at damaging the business sector.

One of the motives, said Ms Rudklao, is assumed to be the insurgents' desire to show their disagreement with the peace negotiations between the BRN and the Thai government.