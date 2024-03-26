Kao Mai 'not a fallback' party if MFP dissolved

MP says reports are inaccurate and it's still business as usual until court makes its ruling

Move Forward Party MP Pakornwut Udompipatskul has dismissed media reports that a party known as “Kao Mai” has been designed to welcome its MPs in the event the party is dissolved.

He said several reports regarding last week’s party meeting were inaccurate, particularly the claim that the “Kao Mai Party”, meaning new step, had formed to accommodate MPs if the Constitutional Court decides to disband Move Forward.

The name of the new party and the likelihood of a court ruling were not discussed at the meeting but the MPs were assured they had nothing to worry about, said Mr Pakornwut.

“Many first-time MPs were worried, so we just wanted to assure them there was really nothing to worry about,” he said on Tuesday. “[If the MFP is dissolved], it will still be the same home, but with a new name.”

According to Mr Pakornwut, whether the party is disbanded or not, its MPs will carry on with their parliamentary duties.

Speculation about the new party circulated after the Election Commission on March 12 decided unanimously to ask the Constitutional Court to disband Move Forward, after the court ruled on Jan 31 that its efforts to change Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law, indicated an intention to undermine the constitutional monarchy.

Asked about the party’s annual meeting next month, Mr Pakornwut said changes to the party executive would be unlikely, amid speculation that chief adviser Pita Limjaroenrat may be reinstated as leader.

In a brief interview, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, chairman of the Progressive Movement, admitted he was worried about the prospect of the MFP being dissolved.

Move Forward is the reincarnation of the Future Forward Party (FFP) which was disbanded by the same court over an illegal loan it secured from its leader, Mr Thanathorn, in February 2020.

Thepthai Senapong, a former Democrat MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, said an attempt to weaken Move Forward by disbanding it would be futile.

He cited the findings of the latest Nida Poll which showed Mr Pita the most favoured candidate for the premiership, with support of 42.75%, up from 39.4% in the previous poll.

He said the combined popularity of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra was only 23.75%.

Move Forward’s party approval rating also rose to 48.45%, from 44.05% in the previous survey, while Pheu Thai’s rating dropped to 22.1%, compared with 24.05% in December.