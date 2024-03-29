PM backs casino legalisation

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives at Government House on March 3, 2024. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin voiced his support for the opening of entertainment complexes with casinos in the country.

The prime minister said onThursday he believed legalising casinos could curb illegal gambling dens and redirect gamblers' money towards state coffers.

Properly regulated complexes would be subjected to proper tax collection, he said.

Mr Srettha made his remarks as the House of Representatives approved a report prepared by a special House committee studying the feasibility of opening such complexes.

He also tried to allay concern about the potential negative social effects of the opening of casinos, saying such complexes would be regulated by law, with security agencies and local officials overseeing them.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, who chairs the House committee, said on Thursday that the study found that such entertainment complexes would yield economic benefits, though negative impacts can also be expected.

Mr Julapan said the complexes would create jobs, boost tourism, and curb illegal gambling.

The study suggested that a bill should be enacted to provide the legal basis for the operation of such complexes.

The study also said that if such complexes were opened, local people would be employed there, and such employment opportunities would be required by law to ensure that local communities benefit through employment. The study likewise proposed new types of taxes, such as a gaming tax and gambling tax from the complexes, he said.

Mr Julapan said such entertainment complexes also feature hotels, shopping malls, amusement parks, and each complex will cost at least 100 billion baht to invest in.

According to the study, the first entertainment complex should be opened near the Eastern Economic Corridor, and if it proves to be a success, similar complexes will open in other regions of the country.

The House committee also studied measures -- based on successful Singapore and US models -- to regulate the complexes and prevent problems.

Part of the revenue collected from the complexes would go to a fund set up to support measures to help people affected and prevent excessive gambling, he said.

Mr Julapan said the study would be forwarded to the cabinet for consideration after it was approved by the House. He said the cabinet may seek additional feedback from all sectors before deciding whether to act on the study's recommendations.

If a bill regarding the opening of the complexes is tabled to parliament, details will be discussed again, Mr Julapan said.

Chakkrapol Tangsutthitham, the House committee's deputy chairman, said he expects the bill regarding the opening of the complexes to be enacted by the end of this year.

Representatives of civil networks from 16 provinces yesterday handed a letter of protest against the entertainment complexes to the House committee studying the matter.

The civil networks expressed their concern about potential problems that may arise, such as family problems, debts, and gambling addiction.