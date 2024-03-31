Ratchadamri condo ruling overturned

The Supreme Administrative Court last week overturned a lower court's revocation of a construction licence granted to a high-end residence project on Ratchadamri Road in Pathumwan district.

In its ruling, the Supreme Administrative Court said the "Mahadlek Residence" project met the safety requirements because the project could access Ratchadamri Road which is connected with Rama IV Road and Rama I Road.

The court also said the floor area ratio (FAR) and open space ratio (OSR) were also in compliance with the regulations on building control and city planning, and so it ruled to overturn the Central Administrative Court's decision.

The lawsuit was filed with the Administrative Court in 2019 following a dispute between a group of 49 people and City Hall.

Named in the lawsuit were chief of Pathumwan district, director of the City Hall's Department of Public Works and the Bangkok governor.

According to the complainants, the three neglected their duty when approving the construction of the project as it did not follow measures specified in the environmental impact assessment.

The complainants asked the Central Administrative Court to revoke the construction licence and order the three to enforce the building control regulations.

The court later ruled in their favour and the revocation of the licence took effect on the day it was approved.

However, the three appealed the ruling to the Supreme Administrative Court which on March 28 overturned the lower court's ruling.

A 41-storey condominium project is planned for the 1.3-rai land plot owned by the Office of the Privy Purse.