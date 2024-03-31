Expert team 'must check Yellow Line'

The Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) has proposed that independent agents and transport experts take part in examining the incidents that have affected the Yellow Line since Thursday.

Dr Anuchar Sethasathien, chairman of the TCC's transport and vehicle sub-committee, said independent experts, the Rail Transport Department and Consumer Protection Board should be among those examining the incidents.

Dr Anuchar called for a meeting to devise compensation measures for those affected. He also wants any checks to address both the rail traffic system and measures to prevent future occurrences.

Specific transfer guidelines should be established for commuters in the event of rail system malfunctions, along with regular drills to ensure swift responses, he said. He stressed the importance of clearly outlining such details in the next monorail construction contract to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.

Chalie Charoenlarpnopparut, a member of the sub-committee, said an investigation should determine the cause of the incidents.

Six stations along the Yellow Line were temporarily closed on Saturday as the monorail operator continued to deal with the incidents that have affected services. Train schedules for services between the Lat Phrao and Si Kritha stations and from Si Iam to Samrong station were being adjusted, according to a notice on the MRT Yellow Line Facebook page.

Six stations -- Hua Mak, Kalantan, Si Nut, Srinakarin 38, Suan Luang Rama IX and Si Udom -- are temporarily closed, the notice said. Passengers wanting to travel to Si Kritha were advised to change trains at Lat Phrao station.

The Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority's monorail resumed limited services on Friday following an incident on Thursday where parts fell from the track between Kalantan and Si Udom stations. While several vehicles were damaged, no injuries were reported.

Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd (EBM), operator of the Yellow Line, said an initial investigation found that a finger plate installed on the rail expansion joint had slipped, causing the plate and other debris to fall. Service resumed on Friday with adjustments made to train frequencies. However, the line experienced another problem shortly after, when a track switch on the system malfunctioned, causing a power outage at the Hua Mak station.