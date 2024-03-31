New deal to improve access to health screening

Starting on Moday, all social security subscribers can get their annual medical check-up at any healthcare facility which is registered with the Social Security Office (SSO) and/or the Health Security Office (NHSO).

Prior to Monday, those who are subscribed to the schemes could only get a health check-up at select hospitals nationwide.

NHSO deputy secretary-general, Attaporn Limpanyalert, said on Sunday SSO and the NHSO have signed an agreement to facilitate the delivery of preventative healthcare services after reaching an agreement on the method of implementation and costs.

The agreement allows all subscribers to the government's social security scheme to access medical screening services at any healthcare units which are registered with the SSO, or a health promotion and/or disease prevention unit run by the NHSO.

According to Mr Attaporn, all Thais can get a check-up at any registered clinic regardless of whether they are a member of the state's social security scheme, or a subscriber of the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme.

The collaboration is intended to improve healthcare access for social security subscribers, Mr Attaporn said.

The cost will be covered jointly by the SSO and the NHSO under this agreement, and the clinics can make claims for reimbursement via Krung Thai Bank's (KTB) system.

SSO's annual preventive healthcare check covers 14 tests whereas the NHSO's checkup programme covers up to 24 tests, depending on the subscriber's age.

Thais can sign up for an annual medical check-up by registering with their national ID card, or by scanning a QR code generated from the "Health ID" function in the Pao Tang mobile application.

Migrant workers, however, will need to provide their 13-digit social security number, along with a valid passport and work permit for registration.

He said that the Health ID function in the Pao Tang mobile application, developed by KTB and the NHSO, was designed to make it easier for users to access the services.