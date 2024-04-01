14 Myanmar illegal workers injured as truck overturns

Myanmar citizens sit under police guard on Road 323 in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province, after the truck carrying them overturned shortly after midnight on Monday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A lorry smuggling Myanmar workers into Thailand overturned on its way from the border in this western province on Monday, injuring 14 passengers.

Deputy superintendent of Sangkhla Buri police Pol Lt Decharit Pholkamol said the driver lost control of the vehicle as it sped down a hill and veered off a curve on Road 323 in Sangkhla Buri district shortly after midnight. The truck rolled onto its side and the driver appeared to have fled the scene of the accident.

Pol Lt Decharit said the vehicle was carrying 29 Myanar passengers at the time and 14 of them were hurt, five seriously.

An interrogation found that they had walked across the border to Thailand on Sunday night. They were then picked up by a truck en route to a destination further inland, he said, without giving details on where the vehicle was headed.

All the passengers will be deported back to Myanmar, the officer said.

Thai border security authorities have been on alert as they expect more Myanmar nationals to leave for work in Thailand due to the civil war in their country.