PM unfazed by fish curry's 'worst-rated food' ranking

'Kaeng tai pla', a southern Thai curry made with fish entrails. (File photo)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said TasteAtlas' ranking of kaeng tai pla, a famous southern Thai curry made with fish entrails, as the "Worst Rated Food in the World" only depicted the gastronomic preference of certain individuals.

"Culinary likings are a subjective matter. Some people may give negative comments towards certain Thai dishes, but many more Thai dishes are at the same time regarded among the best-tasting in the world," he said on Thursday.

Mr Srettha explained that not everyone is keen on the intimidatingly spicy taste profile of kaeng tai pla. But such a strong character is what makes the dish unique and much loved, adding that it was one of his personal favourites.

He said the government has been successful in promoting Thai cuisine as one of the country's soft power strategies. Many Thai dishes have been highly cherished globally, including massaman curry, phad Thai noodles, stir-fried phad ka-phrao, and khanom khrok coconut cream pancake.

The kaeng tai pla, distinguished by its muddy consistency and fiery taste, is made with salt-cured fish entrails, shrimp paste, seafood and various spices, including chillis, peppers, galangal, turmeric, and lemongrass.

The dish was listed as the worst on TasteAtlas' website rating, published on March 16, based on a survey of 301,750 people.

It was followed by Hákarl from Iceland, Fesikh from Egypt, Yerushalmi Kugel from Israel, and Luther Burger from America.

The results led to Thai netizens' bafflement as the dish is much loved by many locals, hence the recent trending hashtag "Save Kaeng Tai Pla" on social media.

Piyanat Kongnurat, a restaurant owner in the southern province of Satun, said the poor ranking netted by kaeng tai pla, however, had stirred public interest in the dish and led to a huge boost in its sales volume at her restaurant.