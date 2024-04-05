Police warn of hazardous cadmium waste dust in 2 provinces

Big bags of cadmium waste are seen at a foundry in Muang district of Samut Sakhon on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has warned that 15,000 tonnes of mishandled cadmium waste in two provinces may be hazardous because it is in the form of dust and could easily contaminate the environment.

CIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said on Friday that he told the governors of Samut Sakhon and Tak provinces to declare the areas contaminated with cadmium waste to be disaster zones for public safety.

He was referring to the report that 15,000 tonnes of mishandled cadmium waste were found in big bags at two foundries off Ekachai Road in Muang district of Samut Sakhon.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said the CIB's Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division (NED) earlier found that the carcinogenic waste had been illegally transported from its landfill in Tak province to Samut Sakhon.

Provincial authorities were also asked to take action against Bound & Beyond Plc in Tak and J & B Metal Co in Samut Sakhon, said the CIB commissioner.

The cadmium waste detected in the two provinces was in the form of dust. If exposed to rain or water, it would seep into the ground and become a carcinogen, a substance that could cause cancer. It would affect long-term health if people consumed contaminated food or inhaled it, said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop.

The NED found that several bags of the cadmium waste were torn and there were traces of car tyre marks on them. Because the tyres would be contaminated with the toxic substance, he said, it was necessary to immediately declare the areas to be disaster zones.

The cadmium waste is now being examined by relevant agencies to confirm whether it was a serious life-threatening substance or not, said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop.