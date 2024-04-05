Thaksin: Srettha a suitable ‘transition’ leader

Paroled ex-premier tells Pheu Thai Party faithful that his daughter will lead them to victory in 2027

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra greets a supporter as he arrives at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok on March 26. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has praised Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin as a suitable leader during a “transition” while highlighting his own daughter’s credentials as head of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

“(Srettha) is well-placed during the transition in politics where there are many parties. … He will do well because of his experience,” Thaksin said in a pre-recorded message shown at the party’s annual meeting on Friday.

Thaksin made a dramatic return from exile in August to face an eight-year jail sentence — later reduced to one year on a royal pardon — for abuse of power and conflict of interest. He never spent a single night behind bars and was freed from hospital on parole after six months.

His return and relatively short time in detention fuelled speculation that Thaksin had struck a deal with rivals in the conservative establishment and military, which ousted two Thaksin-linked parties in coups in 2006 and 2014. Thaksin and his allies have denied any such deal.

Though Thaksin maintains he is officially retired, many people in the country expect he will wield significant political influence, prompting questions about the role and future of political novice Srettha.

Asked about Thaksin’s influence, Mr Srettha has insisted he is in charge of the government.

Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn, 37, and Mr Srettha were both nominees for premier in the general election campaign last year.

Thaksin touted Ms Paetongtarn’s abilities and said she would steer Pheu Thai to victory in the next election in 2027.

“Ung Ing can lead the team and change the game,” Thaksin said, referring to her by her nickname.

“She has strength and endurance from her mother and is outgoing and political like me … If I can do it and she has my DNA and her mother’s — she will do better than me.”