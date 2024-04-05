Kazakh woman arrested for selling sex on Samui

Immigration officers arrest a 35-year-old Kazakh woman for providing sex services during a raid on a hotel room on Koh Samui. (Photo: Surat Thani immigration police)

SURAT THANI: A Kazakh woman overstaying her visa has been arrested on Koh Samui on charges of offering sex services online.

Anel Toishubekova, 35, was arrested at a hotel room on the tourist island with 10,000 baht in cash, immigration officers said on Friday. She had been given the money by a police informant posing as a customer.

A check of her passport showed that she had overstayed her visa for 195 days.

The arrest followed a tip-off from a foreigner that a foreign woman had persuaded him to buy sex services. The approach was made via an agent using a mobile phone number linked with WhatsApp, according to Surat Thani immigration office.

Investigators found that the same mobile number was shown on several dating websites on which foreign women offered sex services in tourist areas such as Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket.

The arresting team asked an informant to set up an encounter using the phone number shown on WhatsApp. He was told to pay $350 and photos of a foreign woman were sent to him.

After the deal was made, the informant messaged the woman and asked her to meet him at a hotel room on Thursday.

When the woman arrived, he paid her and she went into the bathroom to change. The man then signalled the officers to come in and arrest her.

During questioning, Ms Toishubekova confessed to all charges. She reportedly told police that she had been contacted by a foreign woman identified only as Linda, who acted as an agent for the dates arranged online.

She was charged with offering sex services and overstaying her visa. She was handed over to the Bo Phut police station for legal action.

The arresting team plans to extend its investigation to locate and arrest Ms Linda for procuring women for prostitution.