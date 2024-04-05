Pita braces for political uncertainty

Former Move Forward leader may have taken part in last parliamentary debate, but says he has no regrets

Pita Limjaroenrat, chief adviser to the Move Forward Party (MFP), arrives at parliament on Jan 31. On Friday he said he had no regrets over his time in opposition and that the party was continuing to work hard for the people even as it faces the prospect of court-ordered dissolution … again. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Pita Limjaroenrat admits his political career may be over if the Future Forward Party is dissolved. But he says he will have no regrets over his time in opposition as the party has been working hard for the people.

Speaking at the end of a two-day general debate in the House on Friday, the former Move Forward leader said the role of the opposition is important to the democratic system, as a party in opposition can work for everyone, regardless of their political affiliation.

“A healthy democracy is gauged not only by how much absolute power the government has but also how persistent and effective the opposition is on behalf of the people,” he said.

Mr Pita, currently the chief adviser to the party, said he feels no sorrow that this week’s debate might be the end of his political journey. The current parliamentary session is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday.

“As everyone knows, my political career is hanging by a thread, but I am ready to leave like a winner,” he said.

He said he felt even more confident about the future after hearing the arguments of his MP colleagues during the debate.

“Despite the possibility of dissolution, I could see that our journey towards changes in Thailand will continue. The more often our party is dissolved, the faster we can go to achieve our goal,” he said.

However, he expressed regret that the country might be wasting time and opportunities, judging from the government’s responses during the debate to the issues the opposition raised.

“This government lacks a clear direction or agenda. It also failed to accomplish what it promised during the election campaign,” he said.

The seven months since it took office have been a waste of time, he added.

Mr Pita also suggested a cabinet reshuffle to place the right people in the right jobs and urged the prime minister to come up with his own road map.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court accepted a petition by the Election Commission (EC) to consider the dissolution of the MFP.

In its initial deliberation, the court was said to have been convinced by the poll body’s evidence that Move Forward had acted in a way suggesting it wanted to overthrow the democratic system of the government with the King as head of state.

Despite winning the most votes and the most seats in the election last May, Mr Pita and Move Forward were unable to form a government because of opposition by the unelected Senate to the party’s proposal to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law.

The Constitutional Court ruled in January that the proposed amendments represented a threat to the constitutional monarchy and ordered the party to stop advocating for changes to the law.

The issue was then returned to the Election Commission, which decided to ask the court to dissolve the party.

Move Forward’s predecessor, the Future Forward Party, was dissolved in 2020 by the charter court for violating financing rules by accepting a loan from its then-leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

This time around, it has been speculated that as many as 44 senior figures in Move Forward, Mr Pita among them, could face lengthy bans from politics if the party is dissolved as they had put their names to the campaign platform that included amending Section 112.