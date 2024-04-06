Three escape Chinese scam gang

Two girls tell officials that they had to make at least 500 calls a day for a Chinese-run call-scamming gang in Cambodia or risk being beaten or sent out to work as prostitutes. The girls were among three Thais, aged 14-25, rescued by Thai and Cambodian authorities. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Three Thais have admitted they had to make at least 500 calls a day for a Chinese-run call-scamming gang in Cambodia or risk being beaten or sent out to work as prostitutes. They told of how they were lured to work for the gang after being repatriated to Thailand.

Khamphong Teerat, chairman of the Northeast's Social Development and Human Security Volunteers (SDHSV), on Friday praised Thai authorities and their Cambodian counterparts for the March 29 rescue of three cousins, aged 14-25, who had been victims of human trafficking.

The operation, conducted in partnership with the Consular Affairs Department and the Human Security Emergency Management Center, followed a police complaint by the relatives of the three victims who called them for help.

The three girls were found missing from their home in Khon Buri district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Feb 28.

The victims told the SDHSV they had responded to a recruitment ad for an online gambling website. The job was to assist members through the Line application, with a monthly salary of 25,000 baht.

They contacted the employer via a broker and travelled to Sa Kaeo Province before a man led them into Cambodia through a natural border channel. Upon arriving at the work site, they were told to perform a speed typing test while a Chinese employer watched on.

They failed and were sent to a five-storey building, where approximately one hundred Thais were found being forced to work as call centre scammers. Taser shots would be used if they resisted, the women claimed.

They were tasked to call Thai victims, pretending to be police officers, to extract their personal information, before transferring the call to another scammer.

They had to make 500-700 phone calls a day and glean the private information of at least three or four victims. Those who failed would be sold as prostitutes, beaten or even killed, the women alleged.

Leaving the building was restricted. Anyone who tried to escape would face severe punishment -- including being beaten with a baseball bat, they claimed.

One of the three victims tricked the gang by saying she wanted to call her friends to persuade them to come and work with her. She used the opportunity to call her family for help.

They considered themselves lucky and wished they could warn others who were thinking about accepting this kind of job that they would regret it.