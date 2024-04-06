Indian man arrested for loan-sharking

Suspect who had overstayed visa for more than 5 years charged customers 20% monthly interest

Bangkok Post file photo

An Indian national found overstaying his visa by more than 5 years has been arrested in Bangkok for providing illegal loans with a monthly interest rate of 20%.

Crime Suppression Division police said the 59-year-old man identified only as Veejay had been riding a motorcycle around Lat Phrao district and giving loans to local vendors and residents.

Officers detained him on Saturday while he was collecting money from one of his debtors at a retail store. Found in his possession were a sum of cash and a notebook of names and phone numbers.

Mr Veejay was apprehended on charges of illegal money lending, operating a personal loan business without proper authorisation and exceeding loan interest limits. Under Thai law, the interest rate on personal loans is capped at 15% per year.

He admitted to providing a loan to the owner of the store where he was caught and charging about 20% a month in interest.

Mr Veejay was also found to have overstayed his permission to visit Thailand by 2,076 days, or 5 years and 7 months.

The suspect said he arrived in Thailand in May 2018 and entered on a tourist visa, and secured an initial extension to September 2018, but had not reapplied since then.

The fine for overstaying a visa is 500 baht per day but it is capped at a maximum of 20,000 baht.

He was taken to the Chokchai police station for further processing.