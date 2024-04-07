Section of road near temple in Chaeng Watthana collapses

An onlooker takes a selfie of a cordoned-off section of the road near Wat Boa in Nonthaburi, which collapsed on Saturday. The incident is believed to be linked to an underground cable laying project.

A section of Chaeng Watthana Road in Nonthaburi, covering two traffic lanes, collapsed on Saturday morning. No one was injured.

Officers at Pak Kret police station were alerted to the incident on Saturday. They found a wide section of the busy Chaeng Watthana Road had caved in, in front of Wat Boa temple in Nonthaburi's Pak Kret district.

The police inspection revealed the road surface had sunk following digging work by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) to lay underground cables. The collapsed section, which affects two traffic lanes, measures eight metres wide, seven metres long and two metres deep.

A video clip circulated on social media shows a dramatic scene where a man riding a motorcycle with his young daughter found the road surface subsiding under them.

Pedestrians nearby stepped in to remove the child from the trapped motorcycle and rescued the man. His motorcycle was slightly damaged but nobody was hurt.

The police said they have talked to the MEA's contractor in charge of the construction work. They believe the collapse was caused by digging work.

Phra Maha Sawat Kittiwanno, abbot of Wat Boa, estimates damage to the temple will cost at least five million baht to repair.