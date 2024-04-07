Riverside underground power cable project causes road collapse

A section of Chaeng Watthana Road collapsed in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi on Saturday morning. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) on Sunday attributed a collapsed road section in Nonthaburi province on Saturday to its underground power cable project situated near the Chao Phraya River.

The state enterprise said on Sunday that the project was situated in a layer of sand near the Chao Phraya River and thus caused the sand layer to move excessively. It apologised for inconvenience caused to the public in the area.

The collapse of a section of Chaeng Watthana Road happened at a U-turn under Rama IV bridge in front of Wat Boa in Pak Kret district on Saturday morning.

The MEA said the road would be reinforced and repaired and ready for reopening by 5am on Tuesday.