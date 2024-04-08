Soldier arrested on suspicion of murder

Police have arrested an army lieutenant on suspicion of killing a woman living in a condominium in Nonthaburi's Muang district on Sunday.

Officers rushed to the 10th floor of a condo building in tambon Bang Kraso in Muang district at 3am on Sunday, after they were alerted by a friend of the victim.

The friend told police that the victim was on the phone with her as the victim made her way home.

The friend told police she heard the victim scream on the phone as she entered her room, so she asked another friend to rush to the condo.

The other friend found the victim dead in her room and immediately alerted the police.

The 46-year-old victim was identified only as Anyaphat. She sold packaging and boxes, police said. The victim sustained stab wounds to the neck, face, left and right arm, police said, adding she had been dead for about two hours when the police arrived. Her room had also been ransacked, according to investigators.

Officers have collected DNA samples and fingerprints from the scene for further forensic examination, they said.

As police examined the condo, they discovered a blood trail leading up to the 12th floor of the building. They also found a bloodstained black shirt and a pair of bloodstained black shorts near the swimming pool on the 9th floor.

Police then checked a room on the 12th floor and found Lt Jirawat, surname withheld, there. He works for the budget unit at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, according to police.

He was taken for further questioning at Rattanathibet police station in Nonthaburi. Forensic investigators also collected his DNA samples and fingerprints for examination. Lt Jirawat also sustained some scratches on his face, police said.

Lt Jirawat has denied involvement in the murder. Police have also invited military investigators to take part in the investigation.