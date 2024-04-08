Veteran young criminals arrested

Police arrest alleged young gang members at a house in Nong Chok district early on Monday morning. (Police photo)

Bangkok police on Monday arrested members of a youth gang in Nong Chok district on criminal charges including attempted murder, assault and owning and selling illicit drugs and guns.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thumsuthee, chaif investigator of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said they took into custody six members of the Tang Doen Suea (tigers' journey) crime syndicate in an operation lasting 36 hours.

The arrests were part of a campaign against crime and violence in the lead up to next week's Songkran holiday, he said.

The arrested suspects were identified as Nutthawut Traiking, 20, Nawa Ponmeedech, 19, Arak Pandoh, 21, Burapha Raksachon, 20, Parisa Saowarod, 19, and a 15-year-old whose name was withheld.

Police also seized nine illegal firearms and ammunition from a house in Soi Liab Wari in Nong Chok.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradej said the gang had a long involvement in criminal activity that included robbery, attempted murder, drug dealing and weapons trafficking. They had preyed on and terrified local residents for a long time despite facing many arrest warrants.

"They are the number one wanted gangsters in Nong Chok," he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police first spotted two of the wanted youths at a convenience store about 3.30am on Monday. A car with two people had parked near the store and one person went inside Police were confident they were members of the gang, so they arrested them.

After questioning them, police then raided the house Soi Liab Wari in Nong Chok and arrested four others. The alleged gang leader tried to escape but was injured jumping from a wall and quickly caught.

Police seized nine pistols and ammunition found in the house.

"This gang is a major firearms dealer in the Nong Chok area. They have sold more than 2,000 firearms online," Pol Maj Gen Theeradej said.

At least 20 customers who purchased guns from them were robbed when they tried to collect their purchases, he said.