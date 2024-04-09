Acid spill in Laos yet to reach Thai towns on Mekong River

A fish farm in the Mekong River close to the Thai bank in Bueng Kan province. (Photo: Bueng Kan Provincial Fisheries Office)

The water quality in a stretch of the Mekong River along the Thailand-Laos border was still safe on Monday following Wednesday's incident in Laos, in which a lorry leaked sulphuric acid into one of the river's tributaries. Authorities will continue monitoring the water quality until Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the Thai National Mekong Committee Somsak Thepsutin revealed on Monday that he had instructed the Office of the National Water Resources to monitor the river for contamination. He feared that the leaked chemical substance would affect residents of both countries.

He said the Thai National Mekong Committee has been cooperating actively with the Mekong River Commission Secretariat (MRCS) and the Lao government to deal with the matter.

According to Mr Somsak, the incident occurred in Laos's Luang Prabang, which is about 340 kilometres from Loei province in Thailand. The authority expected that the substance would reach Loei via the river in about three days.

The Office of the National Water Resources has also been working with the Pollution Control Department to measure water quality. They found that the water measured 8 on the pH scale, which is a safe level, he said.

Mr Somsak confirmed the authorities will continue monitoring the Mekong's water quality at three locations in Loei's Chiang Khan and Pak Chom districts at 9am and 3pm every day until Friday.

He warned residents in other provinces, including Nong Khai, Bueng Khan, Nakhon Phanom, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani, to also watch for signs of contamination.

Chaiphot Charoonphong, Governor of Loei, said authorities will continue to inform people.

So far, people can still swim and fish in the river and splash each other using water from the river during this year's Songkran festival.

The contamination occurred on Wednesday when a lorry carrying more than 30 tonnes of sulphuric acid overturned in an accident. The acid leaked into the Nam Khan River, which flows into the Mekong.