Hot Songkran weekend ahead

Wet and wild on Khao San: The Songkran festival on Khao San Road kicked off in full force yesterday, with international water warriors in their summer fighting gear taking on all comers. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Scorching heat is expected over the Songkran Thai New Year holiday that wraps up on Monday

Surajit Jit-areerat from the Meteorological Department on Friday said hot weather conditions would continue over the weekend after many parts of the country recently experienced summer storms.

The department is expecting temperatures in some locations -- including the capital -- could rise up to 41 degrees Celsius in the coming days and warned people to avoid staying outdoors for too long.

Songkran Day this year falls on Saturday, but several provinces, including Hat Yai city, already started splashing water on Thursday night.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry kicked off the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024 in Bangkok on Thursday, and it runs until Monday.