Ex-minister Thawee Kraikupt dies

Veteran politician and former cabinet minister Thawee Kraikupt died at the age of 84 at Siriraj Hospital.

The father of former Palang Pracharath Party MP Pareena Kraikupt was admitted to the public hospital in Bangkok after sustaining head injuries from a fall at his home in Ratchaburi province on April 10. He succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Paisal Puechmongkol, a former senator, on Saturday expressed his condolences to the Kraikupt family after learning about the news from Ms Pareena.

Ms Pareena confirmed that her father passed away on April 11, but the family chose to delay the announcement due to her mother's illness and ongoing treatment at the hospital.

Born on May 29, 1939, Thawee was elected a Ratchaburi MP seven times. He held positions as deputy minister of commerce in the Gen Prem Tinsulanonda government in 1981 and as deputy minister of transport in the Chuan Leekpai administration in 1992.

He is survived by two children: Seehadet Kraikupt, chairman of Bang Tanod tambon administration organisation and Ms Pareena, a former four-time Ratchaburi MP.