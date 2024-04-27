Fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to 'open in November'

The fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, which links Bueng Kan province of Thailand and Pakxan town in Laos, will open for public use this November, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Friday.

This bridge will run from tambons Bueng Kan, Khai Si and Wisit in Muang Bueng Kan district, which is located on the opposite side of Pakxan.

The construction project consists of a 1.35-kilometre crossover with a two-lane road at the Mekong River and a four-lane bypass on the Thailand side, linking Highway No.222 (Bueng Kan-Phang Khon) with Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom and Sakon Nakhon, and a two-lane, 2.86km bypass in Pakxan.

The project cost 3.906 billion baht and will be finished this November, said Ms Manaporn.

It aims to help with transportation between Thailand and Laos. Ms Manaporn said it would help transporters reduce their cost and time spent ferrying cargo between both countries, which benefits logistics and tourism.

The ministry expects to see growth in investment and job opportunities, as well as Bueng Kan's city expansion from the improved connection with Vietnam and the southern region of China by the time the project has finished.

A plan for infrastructure development to support sustainable growth in the four provinces bordering Thailand and Laos is also in place, Ms Manaporn said.

Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan and Sakon Nakhon are considered high-potential economic zones as two of what will eventually be six Thai-Lao Friendship Bridges are located in this area. Among the ongoing projects in the area is a double-track railway and road network, which used 1.605 billion baht from this year's fiscal budget and cost 72.34 billion baht overall.

The projects focus on transport links between Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and China, said Ms Manaporn.