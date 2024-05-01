Thai workers lauded in Taiwan, meet president

Teerasit Kiboonma, left, and Worapot Boonliem

Two Thai workers have won employee awards in Taiwan and had an opportunity to meet the country's president.

Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said Taiwan's Ministry of Labour held its annual Labour Day awards ceremony in which employee recognition awards were given to local and foreign workers.

Mr Pipat said Thai employees Worapot Boonliem, 44, from Roi Et and Teerasit Kiboonma, 62, from Lampang, won awards in the manufacturing sector.

The minister attributed the two workers' success to their hard work, kindness and outstanding performance, which gained them recognition from their employers and employment authorities and agencies in Taiwan.

He added that the two men received their awards on Monday and also had the honour of meeting the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, on Tuesday.

"Taiwan is the land that most Thai workers travel to due to employers' demand", said Mr Pipat.

He also said his ministry has announced that 50 Thai workers will receive financial support from the Thai government to help them travel to Taiwan for work.

Mr Pipat said the two awarded employees have helped build a solid reputation for Thai workers among Taiwanese employers, which aids in further employing other Thais there.