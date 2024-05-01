Thammasat picks new rector

Prof Supasawad Chardchawarn has been named the new rector of Thammasat University, succeeding Assoc Prof Gasinee Witoonchart, according to Thammasat University Student Union (TUSU).

Prof Supasawad's appointment was approved by Thammasat University Council during its last selection round yesterday at 9am, according to the TUSU Facebook page. He succeeds Assoc Prof Gasinee who has been in the rector seat since 2018.

The student union said the council will forward the council's appointment of the new rector to the Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation Ministry. The ministry will then forward it to the cabinet secretariat office before it is presented to the King for royal endorsement.

Supasawad: Wants to boost quality

Prof Supasawad graduated with a bachelor's degree in politics and government from Thammasat University in 1996 with second-class honours. He obtained a master's degree in local governance from the University of Birmingham, England, in 1998 and a doctorate in political science from Kobe University, Japan, in 2004.

He was made dean of Thammasat University's Faculty of Political Science in 2013. He also served as deputy rector in charge of management at the university's Tha Prachan and Pattaya campuses until 2020. Before his appointment as rector, he worked as deputy rector of the university in human resource management.

Prof Supasawad told the university's Rector Selection Committee that his goal is to push the university to be a leading institute in Southeast Asia that produces high-quality graduates through the adoption of a modern curriculum and outstanding research in every branch of academia.