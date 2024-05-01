Sutin ‘confident’ about anti-coup proposal

Defence minister says more input needed before recommendations go to Parliament

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang bows as he reviews a guard of honour upon taking office at the ministry on Sept 13 last year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang on Wednesday expressed confidence in a proposal authorising the prime minister to suspend top officers suspected of plotting a military coup, saying it could be a potential deterrent against military intervention.

Mr Sutin acknowledged that while the proposal might not 100% guarantee the prevention of a coup, it could significantly reduce the likelihood of such an event occurring, which he considered a positive development.

Under the proposal, the prime minister, with prior approval from the cabinet, is authorised to immediately suspend from duty senior officers plotting to seize power and topple the government.

The proposal recently received approval from a Defence Council meeting chaired by Mr Sutin. It would require changes to be made to the law governing the administrative functions of the Ministry of Defence.

Thailand has had 12 successful military coups since the end of absolute monarchy in 1932, and several other successful ones.

When asked what criteria the prime minister would use to determine if a risk of a coup was imminent, Mr Sutin said the risk could be assessed based on specific movements and activities within the military.

However, he said the proposal was not final and further discussions would be held and input collected. The proposal would be formally drafted and presented to the cabinet for consideration before submission to parliament for approval.

“The proposal, as well as whatever concerns that may arise, will be thoroughly debated in parliament. The proposal will be finalised in parliament,” he said.

Asked whether he thought current laws were sufficient to prevent a coup, the minister said the new proposal would be more effective in this regard.

Mr Sutin said the Defence Council’s proposal for military reforms was considered “softer” compared to the amendments sought by the governing Pheu Thai Party and the opposition Move Forward Party.

He noted that there could be up to four versions of the proposal tabled for consideration in parliament, with others sponsored by the civil sector.

The Pheu Thai Party veteran, who survived the axe in the recent cabinet reshuffle, said he was happy to continue working and seeing the fruits of his labour grow.

Before the new line-up was formally announced, speculation was rife that he would be ousted from the cabinet, with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin assuming the defence portfolio after letting go of the finance minister’s job.

Mr Sutin brushed off criticism suggesting he was sometimes sidelined on security issues, with the prime minister giving direct orders to leaders of the armed forces. He said he was a positive thinker and could adapt and work effectively in any situation.