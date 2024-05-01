Police seek boxer Somluck's indictment on sex charges

Somluck Kamsing turns himself in to Khon Kaen police to face charges on Dec 13, 2023. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN - Police have recommended that Olympic gold medallist Somluck Kamsing be indicted on all four charges in a sexual assault complaint lodged against him last December, said a senior officer.

Pol Lt Col Suparerk Suwanraj, deputy chief investigator of Muang district police, said officers have wrapped up their investigation and agreed that Somluck should be formally charged on four counts.

The charges include taking a minor aged above 15 but less than 18 from their parents or guardians, taking a minor to perform an indecent act, committing an indecent act, and attempted rape.

The decision to seek an indictment is based on evidence and interviews with 10 witnesses, Pol Lt Col Suparerk said, adding that the case has been forwarded to prosecutors who will make a final decision.

The complaint was filed against Somluck in early December by a 17-year-old girl. She said she met him at a pub in Muang district before the former celebrity boxer took her to a hotel room where he assaulted her.

Somluck turned himself in shortly afterwards to answer charges. He issued a public apology to the victim and her family but denied all the charges and was temporarily released.

A Muay Thai fighter by training, Somluck, 51, won the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal, in Atlanta in 1996.