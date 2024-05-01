‘Big Chilli’ publisher Colin Hastings dies in car crash

Colin Hastings was the first editor of Thailand Tatler before going on to establish Big Chilli magazine.

The well-known British publisher and journalist Colin Hastings was killed in a car accident in Bang Saray, Chon Buri on Monday afternoon. He was 73.

The publisher of the English-language lifestyle magazine Big Chilli, Colin died when the car he was driving hit a wall. Emergency services were unable to revive him and he was declared dead at the scene of the accident at around 3.15pm. There were no other casualties

Colin was a long-time resident in Thailand, having arrived in the kingdom in 1973.

After gaining experience on Fleet Street, he initially worked at the Bangkok Post for several years and then Media Transasia before going on to develop his own publishing business which included many travel magazines.

With his outgoing personality, he became a popular figure in Bangkok’s business circles.

In 1991 he became the first editor of Thailand Tatler magazine and in 1999 he launched Big Chilli, which proved very popular with expats.

Colin was an all-round sportsman and regularly played football for the Royal Bangkok Sports Club and British Club. He was also one of the top squash players in the kingdom.

Funeral services will be held at Wat That Thong (Sala 32) on Wednesday and Thursday at 6pm with a cremation ceremony planned on Saturday at 4pm.



