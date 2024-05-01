Health risks faced by workers in spotlight

ThaiHealth working with employers to promote healthier lifestyles to reduce NCD risk

People from three communities in Thung Maha Mek in Sathon district of Bangkok join a parade to promote better health and unity. The event was organised by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation in January. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) warned people in workplaces of the life-threatening health risks from preventable non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which contribute to 400,000 deaths and account for 1.6 trillion baht in economic losses annually.

About half of these deaths were people of working age, said Dr Pairoj Saonuam, the manager of ThaiHealth.

Speaking on Labour Day, he said workplaces should play a key role in helping curb premature death by promoting good health habits among employees to fight NCDs, which are collectively responsible for 74% of all deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

NCDs include heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung disease.

In Thailand, these NCDs are associated with bad health habits including alcohol consumption, cigarette smoking, an unbalanced diet and a sedentary lifestyle, said Dr Pairoj.

In response, ThaiHealth has launched Happy Workplace, a project to advocate for awareness of NCDs, integrate work to prevent diseases and encourage healthy lifestyles in the workplace.

The project also aims to create a healthy environment, develop a surveillance system and manage data on risk factors from NCDs.

The project was piloted in 30 areas, with 10,000 organisations participating in the first phase. ThaiHealth expects 15,000 organisations to join the project by 2027.

Among the participants is Somboon Advance Technology Plc, a major auto parts manufacturer with 2,300 workers in Samut Prakan province.

Noppadon Roeksiri, the company’s employee relations manager, said the company decided to participate by focusing on increasing knowledge and awareness of NCDs to mitigate the risks of high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and obesity.

The company also aims to enhance skills in managing stress from work and income problems, promote volunteer activities to creating a happy community, and increase green spaces for better health.

Another organisation preparing to join is Menam Stainless Wire Plc.

Managing director Rungrat Siriratanapanich said the company has adopted a set of learning points designed for use in promoting good health habits and preventing NCDs.

Some of the campaign materials are for raising awareness among employees about the importance of maintaining a balanced diet and eating less fatty and salty food, while others encourage employees to join peer-to-peer physical exercise programmes.

Other health promotion activities adopted include supporting staff to set up sports clubs in the workplace, and campaigning for abstaining from alcohol and cigarette-smoking, she said.