PM reaffirms basic wage commitment

Members of the Thai Labour Solidarity Confederation and State Enterprises Workers’ Relations Confederation on Wednesday march from Democracy Monument to Government House to mark Labour Day while also organising activities to advocate for workers’ rights and political accountability. They use unbalanced scales, with one side representing businesses and the other the general public, to highlight economic inequality. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin pledged on Wednesday, International Labour Day, that he would not forget his promise about a basic wage increase, saying the rise must be sufficient for the living costs of workers.

Mr Srettha said Thai workers must have a fair salary and minimum wage enough to live a life of dignity in a society where a welfare system and a good quality of life can be accessed.

"The government has put effort into spurring economic growth in a bid to create more jobs, together with boosting workers' skills to catch up with changing trends in the economy," the prime minister said via social media.

"The government's endeavours rely on all workers whose power drives the country," he said.

"I will never forget the promise to raise the minimum wage and salary, reduce your expenses, and boost your income because I understand your struggle to have a good life," he added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government is aware of challenges that affect Thais, such as technological advancements and an ageing society, that affect the quality of life and employment of workers.

The government aims to boost the living conditions and health of all people supported by sufficient incomes through labour policies, he said.

Aside from the increase in the minimum wage, the Labour Ministry plans to improve the SSO 515 project to widen accessibility to medical screenings for five diseases for Social Security subscribers free of charge. The diseases are cardiovascular diseases, strokes, gallstones, breast cancer and uterine fibroids.

The ministry will also carry out SSO Mobile e-Dent and host Job Expo Thailand 2024 to widen job recruitment opportunities, as well as promote good labour practices to reach recognised labour standards.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the ministry is in talks with the private sector, particularly small and medium enterprises, to see what assistance the government can provide over the next five to six months before the new minimum wage rate comes into effect.

Mr Phiphat also urged employers who think they cannot bear the cost to seek the government's help.

"The increase of minimum wage will be applied equally to 77 provinces nationwide on Oct 1. It is the first step to achieve the minimum daily wage of 600 baht by 2027," he said.

The latest hike to 400 baht a day was approved by the tripartite wage committee on March 26.