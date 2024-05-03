Border-jumper arrested en route to scam centre job

Police question a 27-year-old Chinese man (left) after he was arrested in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo on Thursday. Police said he was looking to cross into Cambodia to work at a scam centre. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

A Chinese man who had entered Thailand illegally from Myanmar was arrested as he tried to cross the border into Cambodia, where he intended to work at a call centre scam operation in Poipet, police say.

Police from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) arrested Yan Zi Pong, 27, on a road in front of a food shop in the border district of Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaeo province on Thursday.

According to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), police learned that a Chinese national was preparing to travel from Bangkok to Aranyaprathet to enter Cambodia via a natural border crossing. He wanted to go there to work for a call centre scam gang in Poipet town, investigators said on Friday.

Officers monitoring the man’s movements eventually spotted him at the Rong Klua border market. They asked immigration police to check his travel documents but he failed to produce them.

During questioning, the man admitted he had crossed into Thailand from Myanmar and was looking to work in Poipet.

The man has been charged with illegal entry and staying in the kingdom without permission. He was handed over to officers at the Khlong Luek police station for legal action.