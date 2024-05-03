MEA apologises over tube well death

Due to theft of iron lids, makeshift covers are being used temporarily, says official

The 15-metre-deep tube well of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority where a man plunged to his death in Lat Phrao district in Bangkok. (Photo supplied)

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has apologised to the family of a man who died after stepping onto a wooden tube well cover and falling to his death in Bangkok's Lat Phrao district on Friday.

MEA deputy governor Thitivut Ngernklay said that the agency would accept full responsibility for the fatal blunder.

He said the MEA had used temporary wooden covers in some locations across Bangkok due to the theft of iron lids. The agency will replace these makeshift covers with concrete ones by the end of this week, while awaiting the installation of new iron lids for a permanent solution, he added.

"We have to admit that it is a mistake on our part," the deputy govenor said. "We apologise."

The man was reported to have fallen into the MEA's 15-metre-deep tube well at 11.13am at the junction of Lat Phrao Road, beneath the Yellow Line elevated track, at Soi Lat Phrao 49. He was confirmed dead by the time his body was retrieved about one hour later.