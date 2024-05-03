Briton arrested with cocaine found inside passport

Testing shows suspected powder found inside a British man's passport is cocaine. The 29-year-old tourist was arrested shortly after arriving at Phuket airport on Thursday night. (Photo: Phuket airport's immigration checkpoint)

PHUKET: A Briton was arrested after a small amount of cocaine was found inside his passport at Phuket airport on Thursday.

Police said on Friday that immigration officers arrested Jamie Louis Swain, 29, after discovering a sachet containing 0.42 grammes of cocaine inside his passport at the inbound passenger terminal around 7pm.

The arrest was made after an immigration officer on duty checked his passport at an immigration counter. Upon opening the passport, the officer found a plastic sachet containing suspected powder inside. The man appeared to be shocked. The suspected item was taken for testing, and the results confirmed it was cocaine, a category 2 narcotic drug.

Mr Swain was handed over to Sakhu police station for further legal action.