Chemical fire clean-up will cost B70m

Intermediate bulk containers are seen stacked inside a chemical warehouse in Phachi district of Ayutthaya before it caught on fire on Wednesday. (Photo: Ecological Alert and Recovery-Thailand)

The cost of handling toxic chemicals left after a warehouse fire in Phachi district of Ayutthaya and chemical contamination in the surrounding areas is estimated to be as high as 70 million baht, the government said on Friday.

Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul said pollution control authorities were speeding up work to identify the chemicals left after the warehouse fire that broke out on Wednesday night. They need to separate partially burnt chemicals from those left intact for handling separately later.

She said the various types of chemicals would then be grouped by how urgently they need to be taken care of. Disposal is expected to begin in June and finish by October.

The minister was responding to calls from local people for authorities to remove the remaining chemicals from their communities as soon as possible.

With a budget of only 6.9 million baht, the ministry may have to seek more funds from the government’s central budget, said Ms Pimphattra.

She said financial compensation would later be sought from the warehouse owner, the suppliers of the chemicals, and other parties involved.

She said that as the Ayutthaya fire appeared to be linked to a similar fire at a chemical warehouse in Ban Khai district of Rayong, the ministry would work with security officials to investigate these incidents of suspected arson.

She said the people behind the incidents would be brought to justice and held accountable for the costs resulting from their misconduct.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed the incidents would have to be investigated more thoroughly with the help of relevant security agencies.

The warehouse fire in Ayutthaya was successfully contained after about 30 hours of efforts to put out the flames, provincial governor Niwat Rungsakorn said on Friday.

The latest inspection using a detector attached to a drone flown above the site showed no signs of heat or smoke, he said.

The inspections will be repeated as required to ensure no new fires flare up, he added.

Preeyaporn Suwanaked, deputy director-general of the Pollution Control Department, said the blaze destroyed two out of five buildings at the warehouse, where around 4,000 tonnes of chemicals were stored.

An inspection on Friday detected health-hazardous levels of chlorine and ammonia in the air, she said. The department will continue monitoring air and water quality in these and other adjacent zones.