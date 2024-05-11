Senate poll opens for applicants

An official gives a senator candidate handbook and an application form to a woman applying for the senate election at Khon Kaen's registration office in Muang district on Friday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

A process to elect a new batch of 200 senators has kicked off with application forms now made available, as the five-year tenure of the 250 senators installed by the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) ended on Friday.

The Election Commission (EC) said candidates can now obtain these forms and documents to fill out to introduce themselves and certify their knowledge and experience to run in the election at Bangkok's district offices and provincial registration offices nationwide between 8.30am and 4.30pm every day.

In Khon Kaen's Muang district, people turned up in droves at the district's registration office to get the forms and related documents.

Watchara Seesarn, director of the provincial election office, inspected the office on Friday, saying everything went smoothly.

However, he warned candidates not to take their photos or the documents they have received and post them on social media as they may risk breaking the law.

According to regulations issued by the EC, candidates can only introduce themselves to other fellow candidates using an A4 poster that cannot be made public. They are prohibited from giving media interviews.

The date for application will be announced on Monday, with elections at district, provincial and national levels to be held on June 9, June 16 and June 26, respectively. The results will be announced on July 2.

According to the 2017 charter, the new Senate will comprise 200 members and will not be directly elected by the public. The applicants will vote among themselves in three stages -- district, provincial and national.

Even though the senators' term expired yesterday, they will remain in office and retain their power to scrutinise the government, endorse legislative bills and appointments to independent agencies until the next batch assumes office.

Unlike the current Senate, the new one will not be allowed to co-elect a prime minister but will retain the aforementioned powers.

"The Senate can still continue to work. The appointment of members of some independent agencies is pending consideration by the outgoing Senate," Senator Seree Suwanpanont said.

Senate Speaker Pornpetch Witchitcholchai said the Senate has endorsed 53 legislative bills over the past five years. Exactly 1,579 hours and 55 minutes were spent in parliamentary sessions.

The constitution stipulated the Senate would serve for a five-year transitional period following the 2019 general election. The senators were allowed to join MPs in electing a prime minister in parliament during this period.

The junta-appointed Senate co-elected two prime ministers and rejected one prime ministerial candidate.

In the 2019 election, they joined MPs in voting for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister, with the overwhelming support of 249 senators. The only person who abstained was Mr Pornpetch, as he had to chair the meeting.

On July 13 last year, a total of 324 MPs and senators voted for Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister, with 182 against and 199 abstentions. Only 13 senators voted for him while 34 voted against and 159 abstained.

Mr Pita failed to gather enough support in parliament in his bid to become the 30th prime minister. He needed 375 votes -- a majority of 749 combined House and Senate seats -- to win the office.

On Aug 22, 482 MPs and senators voted for Srettha Thavisin as prime minister. He received the support of 152 senators while 13 voted against him.