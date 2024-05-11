30,000 Thai workers vie for quota of 5,000 jobs in Israel

More than 30,000 Thai workers are seeking employment in Israel, while Thailand has received a quota of 5,000 positions in the Middle Eastern country's agricultural sector for the second half of this year, according to the Department of Employment (DoE).

DoE director-general Somchai Morakotsriwan said Israel remains attractive to Thais looking for jobs overseas, and 30,186 people have expressed interest in working there.

After a thorough assessment of the situation with agencies concerned and assurances from the Israeli embassy about the safety of Thai workers, the DoE on Friday lifted its suspension of sending Thai workers to Israel, he said.

Mr Somchai said the Israeli embassy has given assurances that Thai workers will be employed in safe areas only and emergency response plans, including evacuation procedures, are in place should danger arise.

Israel's Population, Immigration, and Border Authority (PIBA) has informed Thailand that it has a quota of 5,000 workers in the agricultural sector for June-December, he said.

The first batch of workers to travel there will be 1,200 people whose travel plans were suspended in October-November last year following the Hamas attack on Oct 7, he said, adding they will receive training on how to stay safe in emergency situations before departing. The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv has advised workers to adhere to safety protocols issued by the Israeli authorities as violence in the northern border area and near the Gaza Strip remains a real risk.

Thai workers staying near the conflict zones are urged to contact the embassy for assistance if they feel unsafe and want to be evacuated. They are also advised to keep emergency supplies.

According to information supplied by the Foreign Affairs Ministry in February, 29,900 Thai labourers were working in Israel prior to the Hamas attack. Since then, 9,697 have returned to Thailand, while 20,203 remain working in Israel.

Thirty-nine Thais died, and 23 were released after the Hamas attack, while the fate of the other eight Thai hostages remains unknown.