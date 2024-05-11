Driver killed as car bursts into flames

A car burst into flames after hitting a road divider on Phatthanakan Road in Suan Luang district, Bangkok, early on Saturday. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

A driver believed to be a foreign national was killed after his car crashed into a road divider and burst into flames in Suan Luang district, Bangkok, early on Saturday.

The incident happened at the entrance of Soi Phatthanakan 53/1 on Phatthanakan Road, police said after being alerted by a report from Rama 199 Radio Centre about 5.11am.

Firefighters and rescuers rushed to the scene and found a Toyota Vios with Samut Prakan licence plates lying upside down in flames.

Firemen took about 10 minutes to put out the fire. The driver was found dead, with his body trapped inside the vehicle. Rescue workers had to use tools to pry open the wreckage to retrieve the body.

The driver sustained burns over much of his body. Documents found outside the car showed a photo of a man who looked like a Middle Eastern national. Some foreign banknotes were also found near the scene, said police.

Witnesses said they saw the car travelling at high speed in the right lane before it hit the road divider and a palm tree. The impact caused the sedan to overturn. A passer-by tried to rescue the unconscious driver but failed. The vehicle suddenly caught fire.

Police were investigating.