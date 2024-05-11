New Zealander arrested after 6-year overstay in Pattaya

Police in Pattaya question New Zealand national Grant Douglas Corrine, 60, after he was taken into custody on a charge of overstaying his visa. (Screenshot)

A 60-year-old New Zealand man was arrested on Friday in Pattaya for overstaying his visa by nearly six years, police said.

The New Zealander, identified as Grant Douglas Corrine, was caught outside a convenience store near Jomtien Beach, said Pol Lt Col Weerachai Thinkhamut, superintendent of the Immigration Police for Chon Buri province.

He said the arrest was part of an operation dubbed “X-ray”, aimed at purging Pattaya of visa offenders as well as foreigners who have been reported as committing crime or encroaching on professions reserved for Thai people.

Upon arrest, Mr Corrine was found to have overstayed his visa for a total of 2,173 days.

He admitted to police that he had managed to evade detection for nearly six years by rarely appearing in public and avoiding making local acquaintances.

He also admitted to intentionally leaving his home only during the evenings to purchase essentials to minimise encounters with authorities.

Police have notified him of his violation, and he is now undergoing legal procedures in Pattaya before being deported.