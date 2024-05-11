100kg of drugs seized after chase in Chaiyaphum

Four smugglers arrested with crystal meth and ketamine after one of their vehicles overturns

One of the two vehicles used by drug smugglers lies overturned following a police chase in Thep Sathit district of Chaiyaphum. Police also intercepted the other car and seized 100kg of crystal methamphetamine and ketamine. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

Four drug couriers have been arrested with 100 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and ketamine seized after one of their vehicles overturned in Chaiyaphum following a car chase.

The two men and two women were apprehended in Thep Sathit and Bamnet Narong districts of the northeastern province, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) said on Saturday.

The suspects — identified only as Natthaphak, Natthaphon, Thititham and Siriporn — were charged with colluding in illegal possession of illicit drugs with intent to sell and related offences.

Highway police in Chaiyaphum had received information earlier from Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) officers that drugs were being smuggled from the border province of Bueng Kan to inner areas of the country. The smugglers’ route took them through Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen and Chaiyaphum.

Highway police then coordinated with other police units along the route to intercept suspected vehicles.

When officers spotted a suspected Toyota Yaris with Bangkok licence plates on the route, they gave chase and managed to intercept it in Bamnet Narong district of Chaiyaphum. A search found many bags containing about 100kg of crystal methamphetamine and ketamine hidden inside the car.

Another team gave chase to a suspected Mitsubishi Pajero with Bangkok plates that was travelling along the route heading to Lop Buri province. The sport utility vehicle was later found to have skidded off the road and overturned in Thep Sathit district of Chaiyaphum, according to the CIB.

All four suspects from the two vehicles were arrested.

During questioning, the four reportedly confessed that they had been hired by a Lao national for 600,000 baht. Their job was to pick up drugs left on the bank of the Mekong River in Bueng Khla district of Bueng Kan and deliver them to Phra Phutthabat district in Saraburi. They said they had received 100,000 baht as an advance payment.

The suspects were later handed over to NSB investigators for legal action.