Maya Bay ranked fifth-best beach in the world

Destination made famous by Hollywood movie has recovered from near-death experience of overtourism

The famous Maya Bay in Krabi (Photo: Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park)

Maya Bay, a popular tourist destination in Krabi, has been named the fifth-best beach in the world in a survey conducted by London-based Beachatlas.

“Maya Bay, Thailand’s showstopper, boasts clear blue waters, dramatic cliffs, and beautiful white sand. It’s not just nature’s masterpiece but also a Hollywood star, thanks to The Beach and Leonardo DiCaprio,” said Beachatlas.

“Suddenly, everyone wants a slice of Leo’s paradise, turning Maya Bay into the ultimate bucket list destination.”

These days, however, visitors to Maya Bay have to be on their best behaviour because Thai authorities are determined not to see a repeat of the ecological disaster that overtourism caused few years back.

In March 2018 authorities announced that the beach would be closed to tourists for four months to allow it to recover from environmental damage due to excessive visitor numbers.

The closure was extended indefinitely after surveys found that 80% of the coral reefs surrounding the bay had been destroyed by boat traffic and pollution. A major rehabilitation programme followed, and the bay was reopened to tourists in 2022, but under strict protocols to prevent a repeat of earlier abuses.

In its 2024 Golden Beach Award survey, Beachatlas said Bora Bora in French Polynesia topped the list, followed by Boulders in South Africa, Waikiki in Hawaii and Copacabana in Brazil.

Aside from Maya Bay, Pattaya Beach in Chon Buri and Railay Beach West in Krabi were ranked 12th and 66th, respectively.

Beachatlas, a startup that specialises in beach-related information, said it based its results on the votes of travel experts and influencers from around the world.

The awards, it said, are intended to showcase “destinations that offer unparalleled natural beauty, vibrant lifestyles, inclusive atmospheres, deep-rooted community ties and significant cultural heritage”.