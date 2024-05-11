Krabi dugongs died ‘in search of food’

Two dugongs are found dead on Koh Mak Noi beach in Phangnga on Saturday. (Photo: MileTalay Facebook)

A marine biologist is attributing the recent deaths of four dugongs in Krabi to a seagrass degradation crisis that forced the animals to leave their protected habitats in search of food.

Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a lecturer at Kasetsart University, on Saturday posted photos of the dead dugongs, discovered between May 7 and 11, along with a message on his Facebook account.

“The discovery of four dead dugongs within a five-day period is a [red alert] emergency,” he wrote. “As far as I can remember, there had never been a time when dugongs died so frequently.

“I hope that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will devote all of its energy and budget to help,” he said.

According to his post, an autopsy showed that one dugong was hit by a boat before washing ashore on Nopparat Thara Beach. The carcasses of two other dugongs found in Phangnga Bay are awaiting an autopsy, he said.

Mr Thon said that global warming has caused the degradation of seagrass in the lower parts of Krabi and Trang, the main habitat of dugongs, forcing them to seek new food sources in upper Krabi, Phangnga and Phuket, where there are many tourist boats.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) said it is working with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and relevant agencies to study the matter and inform operators of boats and other businesses catering to tourists to be aware of dugongs.

An aerial survey carried out by the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center (Lower Andaman Sea), around Libong and Mook islands in Trang earlier this year found 36 dugongs, six bottlenose dolphins and 38 sea turtles.

The figure concerned the authorities as more than 180 dugongs, including 12 pairs of mothers and calves, 19 bottlenose dolphins and 174 sea turtles were spotted last year.

Since the beginning of this year, at least six dugongs in Trang have been found dead after being stranded. Most of them were thin and had many barnacles on their bodies, showing clear signs of being sick and malnourished.

The DMCR has said that global warming, which causes sea levels to significantly decrease, led to seagrass being exposed to the sun longer than usual and drying out.

Such conditions force the animals to move from protected areas, leaving them exposed to accidents and other threats, putting the dugongs at risk.