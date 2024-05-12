Old rice to be sent for lab tests

PM warns critics to not go 'too far'

Rice, kept for 10 years under the controversial pledging scheme of the Yingluck Shinawatra administration at a warehouse in Surin, is cooked for the media early this month to show it is safe for consumption. Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, right, said the inspection was to deflect allegations that the rice had rotted. (Photo: Ministry of Commerce)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says the government will send samples of the decade-old rice for lab tests to ensure its safety.

The rice, left over from former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's administration, has been kept in warehouses in Surin.

"We will send it for a lab test that will be done by a reliable agency," he told the media on Saturday.

He was responding to calls for the government to allow independent bodies to take part in a formal inspection of the rice's quality to prove whether the product is really safe for consumption, as claimed by the government.

Following a rice-eating stunt conducted by Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai during a rice warehouse visit in Surin last Monday, Mr Srettha himself later on Thursday came up with another rice-eating stunt at Government House, in an apparent attempt to convince the public that the rice, left from the controversial rice-pledging scheme a decade ago, is still edible.

"Don't go too far. We treat consumer safety as fairly important. So, if it [the old rice] is proved to be unsafe to eat, we aren't going to sell it. The government has quite a clear stance on this," said the PM.

He was commenting also on reports that Mr Phumtham was considering exporting the decade-old rice to Africa, while a number of critics suggested the government would do better to use it to produce alcohol or vinegar.

It would be better if all sides are allowed to take part in the rice testing, said the PM.

The Department of Medical Sciences will be contacted to carry out tests on the rice at the warehouses in Surin, to prove wrong several claims on social media by critics who believe the rice is unsafe to consume or to be sold, including a Kasetsart University chemistry lecturer, said government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

Assoc Prof Weerachai Phutdhawong, a well-known organic chemistry expert who was asked by a media outlet to test samples of the rice taken from Surin, said previously that his preliminary testing using a test kit found aflatoxins on the rice.

Aflatoxins are a family of toxins normally found on agricultural crops and are associated with an increased risk of liver cancer.

A further chemical test on the rice samples will conducted in a laboratory from Monday, said Assoc Prof Weerachai.

Responding to accusations the government is attempting to whitewash the Yingluck administration's rice pledging scheme, Mr Chai said claims without sufficient scientific proof that the rice isn't safe to eat are tantamount to attempting to devalue the rice and mislead the public about it as well.

Assoc Prof Weerachai's claim, made in a video clip circulating widely on social media, lacks clarity, said Mr Chai, urging the chemistry expert to disclose more details about the rice testing he had conducted which found aflatoxins in the government's rice.

Mr Chai also said he questioned how the academic obtained the rice samples from the warehouses because not everyone can get into the warehouse and take the rice out to test.

Still, Mr Chai said, levels of aflatoxins of no more than 20 parts per billion (ppb) are considered safe for consumption, so Assoc Prof Weerachai should have said how high the levels of aflatoxins he found in the rice samples were.