Police believe body in barrel in reservoir is of abducted Korean man

Divers recover a big plastic barrel from Map Prachan reservoir in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri on Saturday night. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Police have found a human body inside a 200 litre barrel filled with concrete dumped in a reservoir, and believe it could be that of a Korean man abducted by two Korean suspects in Bangkok last week.

Divers found the big black plastic barrel with the body inside at the bed of Map Prachan reservoir in Bang Laung district in Chon Buri on Saturday night.

Pol Maj Gen Noppasil Phoonsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), and other investigators said on Saturday night that the body could be that of Roh Eui Jong, 34, a Korean man reported missing since May 3. But police need confirmation because all the victim's fingers had been cut off, presumably to make his identification difficult, they added.

Mr Roh's mother, who was in South Korea, sought help from the South Korean embassy in Bangkok on Tuesday to locate her son's whereabouts after she received a phone call from a man using her's son LINE number that day. The caller demanded 3 million baht, saying he would be killed if the ransom were not delivered by Wednesday. The man on the phone claimed the money was for illicit drugs belonging to him that her son had dumped into a river.

The embassy in Bangkok registered the complaint at Khlong Tan police station, leading the MPB to step in to work with Chon Buri police on the case.

Police tracked the LINE call and found that it originated in Bang Lamung.

Mr Roh entered Thailand on April 30. Investigators did not reveal where he had travelled from.

His Thai wife told police that they hung out at a nightlife venue in the RCA clubbing district on May 2. When they emerged around 2am the next morning, he was taken away by two male Koreans.

Police checked CCTV footage and found the car was driven to a rented house in Bang Lamung on the afternoon of May 3. The house was located around three kilometres from the reservoir.

CCTV footage also showed the suspects switched vehicles by renting a white pickup truck, and were then seeing buying a barrel at a plastic warehouse about one kilometre from the crime scene.

Shop owner Nittaya Chanprung told police a foreigner in a white pickup truck bought a big plastic barrel, nylon ropes and scissors on May 3. The customer was calm and did not seem to be acting suspiciously, she said. The suspect was captured on her security camera and she handed over the record to the investigators.

Pol Maj Gen Noppasil said the police knew the identity of the two abductors. One of them left the country on Thursday while the other is at large in Thailand.