Thais support nationwide wage hike, but doubt it will happen as planned

A worker lays paving stones in the midday heat on the eve of Labour Day on April 30, 2019. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Most people agree with the government's plan to expand the daily minimum wage rise across Thailand but doubt it will happen as expected, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.

The Nida poll was conducted on 1,310 people aged 18 years and over from May 3 to 7.

It found that 82.89% of surveyed people wanted the increase in the daily minimum wage.

According to the survey, 44.50% wanted the 400-baht daily minimum wage to gradually expand nationwide from Oct 1; 25.34% called for the immediate implemention of the 400-baht minimum wage nationwide without having to wait for Oct 1; and 13.05% wanted the imposition of the 400-baht minimum wage to take effect across Thailand on Oct 1.

Meanwhile, 16.41% said they disagreed with a nationwide increase to 400 baht per day this year and 0.70% either did not know or were not interested.

The survey also found that 64.35% of surveyed people doubted the tripartite national wage committee would support the government's plan to raise the daily minimum wage to 400 baht nationwide on Oct 1.

A further 31.07% said they believed the committee would support the move.

Asked if the increase in the minimum wage would cover the increased cost of living, 60.84% said it would not catch up with rising prices while 23.97% said it would do.

The daily minimum wage was increased to 400 baht in some areas of 10 provinces mid last month. Early this month the government announced plans to make it nationwide on Oct 1. The Thai Chamber of Commerce, however, opposed the move.