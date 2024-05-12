Buffaloes vanish, leaving grandma unable to pay debts

Charn Puangmalai prays for the return of her missing buffaloes beside a barn at her house in Chalerm Phrakiat district in Buri Ram on Saturday. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: A grandmother in this northeastern province is facing financial ruin after her herd of 10 buffaloes suddenly disappeared. Charn Puangmalai was planning to sell them in order to her debt to a bank.

The 72-year-old has been letting her cattle roam in the neighbourhood around her home village of Khok Ta Tung in Chalerm Phrakiat district every morning to feed themselves. She then herds them back to the barn late in the afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, Ms Charn went to the field where she left them and found not trace of her catttle. After searching in vain for two days, she sought help from rescue volunteers on Saturday.

She said her 10 buffaloes were to be sold one day for 100,000 baht and she would use the money to repay 300,000 baht of debt owed to the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC).

"If I can't find my buffaloes, I have no idea how to find money to pay BAAC," she said.

The 72-year-old hopes her buffaloes will come back to the barn. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

The volunteers have been helping her try to locate her animals on foot and have also driven to neighbouring tambon and districts. They have not found them and were uncertain whether the cattle were stolen or simply lost their way.

"If they were stolen, anybody who did that please have sympathy and bring my buffaloes back," she begged.

All Ms Charn can do now is pray for their return.