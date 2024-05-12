Embankment collapses in Nonthaburi, prompting warning

A collapsed embankment rests in the Chao Phraya River in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi, on Sunday morning. (Photo: Rak Na Bang Kruai (Love Bang Kruai) page on Facebook)

NONTHABURI: People have been warned not to approach a collapsed section of an embankment along the Chao Phraya River near the Bang Kruai canal in Bang Kruai district.

Move Forward Party MP for Nonthaburi Anusorn Kaewwichain on Sunday warned people to stay away from the collapsed section which stretched for about 70 metres adjacent to the sluicegate at the mouth of the Bang Kruai canal adjoining the Chao Phraya River.

He said local people informed his team of the collapse at about 8pm on Saturday and that the collapsed structure belonged to the Royal Irrigation Department.

The structure was completed about a decade ago to prevent the Chao Praya River from overflowing and flooding parts of Nonthaburi and Bangkok.

Mr Anusorn said that earlier water from the Chao Phraya River had seaped through the bottom of the embankment into Bang Kruai district and gravel had been dumped behind it to stop the leakage.

He warned that people should not approach the collapsed section of the embankment because the gravel was subsiding there.