PM orders agencies to review forest use requests

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in Ratchaburi on Sunday. (Photo: Government House)

RATCHABURI: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Sunday vowed to protect the nation's forests as he instructed agencies to review people's requests to make use of forest areas.

Mr Srettha said the government attaches importance to improving the livelihood of people through land rights, but the use of forest areas is a delicate and complex matter that must be handled carefully.

The prime minister was speaking during a briefing presented by provincial governor Kiattisak Trongsiri during his visit to Ratchaburi on the third day of his four-province tour.

In his presentation, Mr Kiattisak proposed the work plan and projects "necessary for the development of Ratchaburi", including those covering requests to make use of forest areas.

Of 5,841 total requests, 293 were approved, 187 were rejected and 2,961 are being processed. The other requests required further documents.

The governor said authorities faced a number of problems, including overlapping authority and unclear status of forest lands.

Mr Srettha said requests to use forest lands must be reviewed and approved in line with the law and told the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Interior Ministry and the military to look into the matter.

However, the prime minister cautioned the laws should not be applied in a manner that deprives the people of land necessary for maintaining their livelihood.

Mr Srettha called on the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Commerce to help farmers develop the quality of aromatic coconuts and expand the market for local coconuts and processed products.

He said aromatic coconuts are one of the country's key economic crops, with an annual value of 20 billion baht, and the aromatic coconut sector remains promising because the coconuts are highly popular in foreign countries and among foreign visitors in Thailand.

Mr Srettha also discussed the importance of reducing inequality through providing education opportunities to children as he recalled his visits to the province as part of a corporate social responsibility trip when he was still in the private sector.

He said more than 1 million children were left out of the education system and he had tried to encourage large corporations to provide education opportunities to youth.

He said Ratchaburi was selected by his old company because there was no such programme. On tourism, he urged agencies to develop Khao Hin Ngo park in Muang and turn it into a provincial landmark to attract more tourists and boost the local economy.